Fillmore County authorities identify body found in Root River

NEAR PETERSON, Minn. (KTTC/WXOW) -- Authorities in Fillmore County have identified the man whose body was discovered in Root River on Wednesday.

The body of William Michel, 58, of Rushford was found shortly after 1 p.m. in the Root River between Peterson and Rushford, according to Fillmore County Chief Deputy Lance Boyum.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said that they were notified around midnight that Michel was missing.

A friend of Michel reportedly said he had gone fishing alone on the river Tuesday afternoon but never returned home.

An official cause of death will be determined after the autopsy is completed, authorities said.