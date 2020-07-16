GOP restricts convention attendance over coronavirus fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee is sharply restricting attendance on three of the four nights of its convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month as coronavirus cases are spiking in the state. RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said Thursday only the roughly 2,500 regular delegates to the convention will be permitted to attend the opening three nights. Delegates, their guests and alternate delegates will be permitted to attend the final night, Aug. 27, when President Donald Trump is set to deliver his acceptance speech. The GOP was forced to move the convention from Charlotte, North Carolina, after local officials ruled out a full-capacity crowd because of the pandemic.