Great Rivers United Way announces its Food Truck Fandango

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Great Rivers United Way will host its first-ever Food Truck Fandango on August 6.

Proceeds will help the participating local restaurants, and a portion will benefit Great Rivers United Way and the over 20 nonprofits they help in the Coulee Region.

The restaurants taking part are Burger Fusion, Flathead Steve's, and Iguanas.

Katie Sparks, the Development Director of Great Rivers United Way, said this program is a fun and safe way to enjoy local cuisine, along with helping others.

"A lot of things have changed this year, but the need for funding for our nonprofit agencies have not. Needs have increased. We are starting to see those long term effects of COVID19 start taking place, and we project those effects will continue throughout the next year," Sparks said. "The Fandango funding is going to help nonprofits continue to provide those programs to the local community and help those in need."

Details: Food Truck Fandango:

Location: Thurs., Aug. 6, 4 PM - 7 PM 333 N. Front St., La Crosse

Pre-sale tickets and curbside pick up are available.

Or you can text FOODTRUCK to 91999