Indonesia jails 2 police in acid attack on graft official

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court has sentenced two elite police officers to 18 months and two years in prison for attacking a senior anti-corruption investigator with acid and leaving him almost blinded. Two men on a motorbike threw acid at Novel Baswedan as he left prayers at a mosque in April 2017. The attack on a leading investigator at the Corruption Eradication Commission drew condemnation across Indonesia, which suffers from endemic corruption. Baswedan criticized the slow investigation and doubted that the defendants were the real attackers. He said he believed the trial was “like a theatrical performance” and proved Indonesia is a dangerous place for those fighting corruption.