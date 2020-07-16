La Crosse Center renovations moving quickly

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Construction happening at the La Crosse Center is ahead of schedule.

The project first began in November of 2019. Upgrades at the La Crosse Center will include a new entrance hall, seating, and remodeled bathrooms and concession stands. Once completed, the La Crosse Center will have 120,000 square feet of multi-purpose space.

La Crosse Center director Art Fahey said the pandemic did not play a major factor in the timeline of the building's construction. He said the project is going quicker than he originally expected.

"With COVID, there's obviously other challenges from an operational standpoint, but the expansion is looking great. We're going to be pretty proud of what we've got for the community when this is finally done," said Fahey.

The North Hall and the new entrance are expected to be completed by February. The rest of the project will be done by the fall of 2021.