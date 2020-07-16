Livestock show highlights youth talents

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Although the La Crosse Interstate Fair was canceled, there were still some activities at the fairgrounds in West Salem on Thursday.

The La Crosse County Youth Livestock Organization was showing hogs.

Despite the cancellation of the fair due to the pandemic, organizers still wanted to showcase the hard work put in by kids and their families in raising livestock for the show.

On Saturday at 4 pm, a livestock sale takes place to raise money for the kids.