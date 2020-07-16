Local dairy farm ready to host vice president

BRICE PRAIRIE, Wis. (WXOW) - Preparations are underway at John Schaller’s Morning Star Dairy Farm for Vice President Mike Pence’s Wisconsin visit.

"This happened all very fast," said Schaller. "I didn’t look for it. It just came out.”

Schaller's farm was one of many considered to host the vice president.

Pence plans to take a tour and see the over 400 cows at Morning Star.

A roundtable discussion is also happening Friday afternoon over the recently signed U.S. Canada Mexico Trade Agreement.

Schaller hopes the visit will help the vice president better understand the impact of farming.

"I think the number I heard is 97% of all dairy farms in the United States are family-owned, so we’re one of the families,” laughed Schaller.

Area Republicans are also excited to have the vice president in town as they hope Pence’s support will rally voters for the upcoming election.

“This is a very exciting time for us here in western Wisconsin because it’s very likely whether or not Donald Trump remains president comes down how people vote here in the Third Congressional District," said La Crosse County Republicans chair Bill Feehan,

A visit like this one doesn’t happen every day, so Schaller is thankful for the opportunity to host and show the world what Western Wisconsin dairy farming means to the United States.

"We're a firm believer that God uses our farm for a reason," said Schaller. "We do different things here with our church and whatnot. We're just thankful that he has blessed us."

