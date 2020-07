Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) Longtime Holmen head football coach Steve King has been selected to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame for the class of 2021 according to the high school's Facebook page.

King spent 29 seasons as the head coach at Holmen, winning 155 games and five MVC titles.

He's spent the last four years as an assistant at UW-La Crosse.