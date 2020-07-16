Minister: No investors for Lebanon’s ailing power sector

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s energy minister says the country’s worsening economic crisis is making it increasingly difficult to attract investors for its ailing electricity sector. The minister says this in turn makes it harder to reform the sector as required by the International Monetary Fund and also for international donors to provide Lebanon with financial assistance. The corruption-plagued electricity sector has been a huge drain on state coffers for decades, raking up losses estimated at $40 billion. The crisis is unprecedented in Lebanon’s history. It culminated with the tiny nation defaulting on its debt this year.