Netflix documentary features decorated Wisconsin soldier

(WBAY) -- Netflix is about to release a new documentary about a soldier from Wisconsin.

He was shot and seriously injured 10 years ago in Afghanistan.

Master Sergeant Brian Eisch is originally from Outagamie County.

His leg was amputated four years after his injury.

A crew from The New York Times that was documenting his Army unit's deployment approached him about the project.

"They initially came up to me and I told them a few choice words and I told them that I didn't want to be filmed that I had a job to do. But then they told me you're a single parent, it would be a good story. So I kind of warmed up to the idea."

Eisch earned a Purple Heart. He retired from the military in 2012.

The documentary is called "Father Soldier Sun." It's set to release on Friday.