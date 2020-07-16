Our weather is heating up…

Sunny skies tomorrow and Friday…

High pressure has dominated our Thursday with plenty of sunshine and seasonal highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s. We can expect hotter readings on Friday, and highs should reach into the middle and upper 80s. There will be a few more clouds, especially north of I-90. A few t-showers could range across areas just to the north.

Friday night t-storms possible…

As heat and humidity build a few isolated showers and t-storms are possible beginning Friday night and possibly into Saturday morning. The probabilities are fairly low, but keep an eye on the forecast. Highs will reach into the upper 80s to middle 90s on Saturday, and heat index values could reach over 100 degrees.

Sunday looks drier…

Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s with moderately high humidity under partly sunny skies.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be in the medium to high category this week.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden