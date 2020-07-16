Pediatrician: Kids are capable of wearing masks during school

Altoona (WQOW) - It's still unknown whether kids will have to wear masks in class this fall, but if it is required, an Altoona doctor said you should prepare ahead of time.

Dr. Oludayo Sarumi, a pediatrician from Prevea Health, said kids are pretty adaptable, and that they understand more than you think.

She said it is safe for kids to wear masks while in school or out and about, and there are no respiratory concerns with it.

Dr. Sarumi encourages practicing wearing a mask before school starts.

That way, if any concerns arise while wearing them, this can be evaluated and discussed with their pediatrician to get guidance.

If school district leaders do decide to make masks mandatory, health officials suggest helping kids get used to masks over the summer.



"It really will depend on parents encouraging and making it normal for their kids to wear it, and when they are able to do that, most kids will keep it on. I do feel like spending time this summer practicing wearing it will make it more effective come when school actually starts," said Dr. Sarumi.

Health officials recommend anyone three years old and older wear a mask.

If you do not have access to a child-sized mask, Dr. Sarumi said you can twist the loops of an adult-sized one until it fits your child's ears.