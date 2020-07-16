Prosecutor: No time for evidence against arrested reporter

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor who is pursuing charges against an Iowa newspaper reporter who was arrested while covering a protest in May told a judge his office shouldn’t have to provide body-camera footage and other evidence to the journalist’s lawyer. Brad Kinkade, an assistant Polk County attorney, told Judge Christopher Kemp on Thursday that Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri’s case was considered a low-priority because she had only been charged with misdemeanor. Sahouri was covering a protest near a shopping mall on May 31, less than a week after George Floyd died in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death sparked hundreds of demonstrations nationwide.