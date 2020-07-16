South Africa’s virus epicenter shifts away from Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Authorities in South Africa have decided to reduce the capacity of a COVID-19 field hospital in Cape Town and send some of its supplies to other areas of the country where they are desperately needed. It’s a sign that the situation may be improving in the city that was Africa’s first coronavirus epicenter. That is not the case countrywide. Infections are surging elsewhere, especially in Gauteng province, home of South Africa’s biggest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria. South Africa has over 311,000 confirmed cases and ranks eighth in the world according to Johns Hopkins University data.