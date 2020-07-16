Spain: U.S. man tells judge he was duped into carrying drugs

MADRID (AP) — A 77-year-old American man facing drug smuggling charges in Spain has told a judge that he didn’t know cocaine had been hidden in the jackets he carried across the world on behalf of a man he thought represented the United Nations. The U.S. believes that Vietnam-veteran Victor Stemberger was duped into acting as a drug mule for a West African criminal network, but prosecutors in Spain are seeking a 7.5-year prison sentence. The Virginia resident took the stand at a Madrid provincial court after spending just over one year in preventive jail accused of carrying 2.4 kilograms (more than 5 pounds) of the drug expertly sewn into bubble jackets he carried from Sao Paulo, in Brazil, to Hong Kong.