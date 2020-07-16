UW-L Football loses another non-conference game

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) There's no official word yet from the WIAC but based on the rest of the country, things are trending towards a conference only schedule.

The UW-La Crosse football team lost another non-conference game Thursday.

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled their non-conference games this Fall.

The Eagles were set to play Concordia College in Moorhead in the season opener on September 5.

Last week, Dakota State pulled out of their non-conference game with UW-L.

That leaves the Eagles with just one non-conference game on the schedule which is at Dubuque on September 12.

The chancellors in the WIAC are expected to announce their recommendations for Fall sports any day.