Utility’s power lines caused huge 2019 California fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire in California’s wine country last year that destroyed hundreds of homes. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the finding Thursday. It says investigators determined that lines northeast of the community of Geyserville were responsible for igniting the fire last October that ripped through Sonoma County. The agency didn’t release details of the investigation but said the report had been sent to the county district attorney’s office, which will decide whether to file criminal charges. PG&E is the nation’s largest utility and recently emerged from bankruptcy caused by its roles in several devastating wildfires.