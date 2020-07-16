WI Department of Public Instruction sees increase in home school inquiries

(WQOW) - As parents consider whether to have their children physically return to school in the fall, others are inquiring about home school.

Nicole Singleton, a home school consultant with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, says lately she's received more phone calls and emails this year about home school options.

Although she could not say if they were directly related to COVID-19, Singleton said the volume of inquiries did rise after schools were forced to close.

If parents do decide on that option this fall, Singleton wants to remind parents home schooling is a big commitment.

"They're therefore responsible for keeping track of curriculum, grades, and making sure that the children are being instructed for their required number of hours," Singleton said. "So, I think that there are a lot of things they have to keep in mind if they want to make that decision knowing that it is a huge time commitment."

Home school programs in Wisconsin are required to provide at least 875 hours of instruction each school year.