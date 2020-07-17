6.6 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 2 more dead

MADISON (WKOW) -- New case counts of COVID-19 continued to remain elevated in Wisconsin Friday, according to data from state health officials.

The Department of Health Services reported 13,407 new test results, of which 880--or 6.6 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

The remaining tests, 93.4 percent, returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of positive tests is 7.2 percent. The seven-day average of positive tests has risen over the last several weeks but decreased slightly today.

The seven-day average is up to 822 new cases per day, from 633 a week ago.

DHS also listed two new deaths, for a total of 833 people (2.1 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 63 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 333 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 97 people are in intensive care units.

More than 712,000 tests have come back negative since testing began.

Of the positive cases, 31,258, or 77.2 percent are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

