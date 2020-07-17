Amid virus, Nicaragua forgoes celebration, unveils monument

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The new coronavirus is deterring Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government from holding its usual mass celebration to mark the victory of the country’s revolution. Instead, it will unveil a new monument in the old center of Managua. The 3½-ton Peace Bell will toll atop a 55-foot concrete tower not far from a grove of abstract steel trees in garish colors that decorate the capital. The change is one of the few signs that Ortega’s government is taking the pandemic more seriously. It’s the first time in 41 years that throngs won’t gather July 19 to mark the downfall of dictator Anastasio Somoza.