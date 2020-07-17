Asia Today: South Korean prosecutors question church leader

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors on Friday questioned the leader of a church sect over accusations they hampered the government’s anti-virus response after thousands of COVID-19 infections were detected among its members. Lee Man-hee, the 88-year-old chairman of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, was questioned for about four hours at a district prosecutors’ office. The prosecutor in Suwon said his office plans to summon Lee again for further questioning. Lee and other Shincheonji leaders have faced suspicions of hiding some of the church’s membership and under-reporting its worship activities to health authorities to avoid broader quarantines. More than 5,200 of South Korea’s 13,672 cases have been linked to the church.