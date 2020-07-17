Biden: Science, not politics, should decide school reopening

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has unveiled a plan to reopen schools in the era of coronavirus. He is seeking to establish federal safety guidelines that he says will be based on science, not on political pressure for the country to arbitrarily put the coronavirus behind it. He also says final decisions should ultimately be made by state and local officials. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s proposal to resume classes comes as the White House argues that most parents are anxious to see schools resume in-person classes in the fall. President Donald Trump says decisions to avoid doing so are more motivated by politics than by legitimate fears about the pandemic.