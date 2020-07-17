BREAKING: La Crosse Co. has first COVID-19 death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County has had its first death from complications of COVID-19.

The La Crosse County Health Department said Friday morning that a county resident in his 70s who was hospitalized died.

The health department urges people to continue to practices to keep the virus from spreading such as washing hands frequently, social distancing, and wearing face covering when outside the home.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: