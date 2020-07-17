Brice Prairie community reacts to Vice President’s visit

BRICE PRAIRIE, Wis. (WXOW) - Coulee Region Republicans were thrilled that United States Vice President Mike Pence visited farmers for his round-table at Morning Star Dairy Farm.

Samuel Schneider is a young La Crosse County GOP member who sat in on the round-table and said Pence's trade agreement is a good start, but that it still needs improvement. He also said the experience shows that the Trump-Pence administration cares about Western Wisconsin farmers.

"You can watch a speech or you can see a quote on TV but it's like he's right there in front of you 10 feet away so that's pretty cool," Schneider said. "I definitely think that it's a rare opportunity and I'm honored to be here and partake in that."

The visit brought business to Angry's Way Out restaurant across the street from the local farm.

"Whether you're left or right, I don't think it makes a matter," Angry's Way Out owner Jon Stevens said. "It just should be exciting to people that the Vice President is here in our location, especially for me right across the road."