Child who drowned in Massachusetts identified as Iowa boy

7:38 am Iowa news from the Associated Press

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The child who drowned in a pool in Massachusetts last weekend has been identified by authorities as a 4-year-old Iowa boy who was visiting relatives. The district attorney’s office says Gavin Bagley of Corning, Iowa, died after being pulled from the pool at a Southbridge home at about 4 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a 911 caller reported a child at the bottom of the pool. Someone at the house jumped in the pool and grabbed the child. A Southbridge police officer who was first on the scene started performing CPR on the boy. Resuscitation efforts continued on the way to the hospital, but the child died.

Associated Press

