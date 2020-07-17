Exclusive: One-on-one with Vice President Pence

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - WXOW's Dustin Luecke had the opportunity to speak with Vice President Mike Pence Friday during his stop in Onalaska.

The interview covered a variety of topics including opening schools in the fall. As head of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force, the Vice President pointed to the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation.

The Vice President said the administration is pushing for schools to safely open for in-person classes in the fall.

For those who are concerned about federal funding for schools that choose to offer online-only education, he said districts should look at the support already given and the work ahead in Congress.

"We've already provided $13 billion dollars for states like Wisconsin to be able to safely reopen our schools. When Congress comes back, we'll be working with members of Congress in both parties to identify more support, but our objective is going to be to safely reopen our schools this fall. That will be the right thing for our kids, it'll be the right thing for working families, especially single parents and it's how we open up America again."

He also talked about the balancing act of supporting police and reforming police practices as well as trying to unify the country for all people.

You can watch the entire interview with the Vice President in the attached video.

