Faces in the crowd: Cutouts provide virtual MLB audience

Major League Baseball teams are trying to find ways to remain engaged with fans during a pandemic-delayed season in which games won’t include spectators. One plan gaining popularity has fans purchasing the right to have their likenesses on cutouts that will be placed in seats at their favorite team’s ballpark. The Chicago White Sox, LA Dodgers, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants are among teams offering fans a chance to have their cutouts in the stands.