Farmers-turned-political candidates react to Vice President’s visit

BRICE PRAIRIE, Wis (WXOW) - Vice President Mike Pence praised the United States Mexico Canada Agreement at Friday's round table at Morning Star Dairy Farm.

"We leveled the playing field for American Dairy," said the vice president.

Pence specifically pointed out the elimination of milk pricing programs that allowed Canadian farmers to undersell U.S. farmer export prices.

"I'm pleased to report to you that that the Class 6 and Class C program in Canada is going to end in six months," said Pence.

Effects of the USMCA have yet to be seen due to COVID-19 sinking demand on products. In Wisconsin, dairy farms had already been declining before the pandemic started. Despite the setbacks, The vice president still expects a major uptick over time.

"We predict within six years the United States is actually going to increase our exports by 50,000 metric tons of milk, 12,000 metric tons of cheese, 12,000 metric tons of cream and the list goes on," said Pence.

Republican Congressional Candidate and farmer Derrick Van Orden agreed with Vice President Pence on the USMCA, seeing the trade deal as a chance for American farmers to compete and rise to a new level on the world market.

"It's going to be impactful, where they're going to have to raise their prices," said Van Orden. "The Canadian farmers are going to have to compete on a level playing field, and that's going to start six months from now."

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic Assembly Candidate and organic farmer Tucker Gretebeck sees the outlook of the industry in a different light, citing the rapid decline of dairy farms in the state over the past five years.

"Subsidies and millionaires are getting more money," said Greteback. "You know that's the farm owners that are already multimillionaires. That's not directed at us small farms."

Gretebeck will face Josefine Jaynes in the August primary with the winner challenging Republican Loren Oldenburg for the 96th District.

Van Orden faces off against Jessi Ebben in the Republican primary for a chance to take on Congressman Ron Kind for Wisconsin's 3rd District.