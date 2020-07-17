Florida police: Man shot, wounded after attacking officer

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer shot and wounded a 19-year-old Black man who had just attacked another officer. The Florida Times-Union reports Jaden Domani Perkins was shot outside a Panera Bread restaurant Thursday morning near Jacksonville. Restaurant employees had called police about a man causing a disturbance. Atlantic Beach police say Perkins attacked the first arriving officer, knocking him unconscious. Perkins was still stomping the officer’s head when a second officer arrived and ordered him to the ground. Officials say Perkins initially complied but then got back up. Police say Perkins rushed the officer and tried to grab his gun, prompting the officer to fire one shot.