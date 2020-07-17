Former Arkansas Gov. David Pryor released from hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. and Gov. David Pryor of Arkansas has been released from the hospital after being treated for the illness caused by the coronavirus. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday announced that Pryor was released from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where Pryor was admitted over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19. His wife, Barbara, also tested positive but didn’t have any symptoms and was quarantining at home. Pryor served as Arkansas governor from 1975 to 1979 and went on to serve three terms in the Senate. His son, Mark Pryor, served two terms in the Senate.