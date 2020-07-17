Former Fed officials urge more efforts to bolster economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen have urged Congress to do more to help the economy deal with the devastating coronavirus pandemic. They’re calling for extending increased unemployment benefits and providing assistance to hard-hit states and local governments. Many Republicans oppose such steps. The two former Fed leaders made their first appearances before a congressional panel since leaving the central bank. They praised what the Fed and Congress have done but said both should do more. Congress has already provided more than $3 trillion in support and is scheduled to begin negotiations next week on more.