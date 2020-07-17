Germany: Black Forest fugitive held after 5 days on the run

BERLIN (AP) — A man who disarmed four officers at gunpoint in southwestern Germany before fleeing into the Black Forest has been arrested after a five-day manhunt that involved more than 2,500 police in total. Police, including special forces and a sniffer dog, moved in after two witnesses reported seeing a man who fitted the profile of suspect Yves Rausch on Friday afternoon. The suspect was found sitting in a bush with four handguns lying in front of him and a hatchet in his lap. Details of how exactly the arrest played out were sketchy, but he and a police officer were slightly injured.