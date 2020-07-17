Goodwill stores in North Central Wisconsin to require shoppers to wear masks

MENASHA,WI(WXOW)-Joining the long list of retail stores that are requiring masks, all Goodwill Industries stores of North Central Wisconsin will be requiring face masks or face coverings in all of their stores starting Monday, July 20th. This new requirement will affect 27 retail stores, including the Goodwill Outlet Store in Appleton.

According to a press release from Goodwill, the Goodwill NCW President and CEO Chris Hess said,"“As an essential human services organization with a retail operation that fuels our mission, it’s important for us to do our part to slow the spread in our communities.“Our top priority throughout this pandemic has been and always will continue to be to protect the health and safety of our team members, customers and communities."

This requirement of masks comes of the heels of the CDC and WHO's recommendation that individuals should wear masks whenever in a public place and not eating or drinking. In addition, the National Retail Federation has encouraged multiple retails to require face coverings as a way of reducing community spread of COVID-19.

Goodwill is still looking into ways for employees to assist costumers who come into the store not having a mask and customers who cant wear masks due to medical conditions will be encouraged to wear a face shield or alternative solutions.

