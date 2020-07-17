Heat, storms, and sunshine all setting up this weekend

Ramping up the heat…

You are going to want to turn on the A/C today. High temperatures will slowly creep their way back near 90 degrees today. But the big change will be the humidity as dew points climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Heat Advisory

The entire Coulee Region will be under a Heat Advisory starting at 1 PM Saturday until 8 PM. The advisory is within that time frame because that is when peak heating is occurring. This heat can cause heat-related illnesses, so make sure to drink plenty of water and stay indoors when possible.

All weekend the temperatures will be near or above 90 degrees with very humid conditions. Saturday will be the warmest day with feel-like values ranging in the triple digits. Make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks inside, and listen to your body this weekend!

Storms…

There is good news when it comes to the stormy pattern. The weekend storm chances for the most part will exist overnight.

Friday night into Saturday morning will be the first chance. This chance of storms will come from a strong line of storms in North Dakota today. So our region is expected to see the remnants, but storms could still be strong. Gusty winds and heavy rain is possible. But with more good news, this system has trended to stay north of I-94, so we could walk away dry until late Saturday.

Then Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the second round at storms. This will be a more likely chance for the region to have a chance at rainfall. Storms will develop in central Minnesota and eject into our region after sunset. This will be another round of heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds.

Sunshine…

Even though we are talking about storm chances, there will be several chances for sunshine. Quick clearing behind the first round of storms Saturday morning will bring back afternoon sunny skies. Yet, the sun will only destabilize the atmosphere, so something to factor in. Then gradually clearing will occur again after Sunday morning storms to bring a sunny end to the weekend.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett