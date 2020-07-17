Jamaal Bowman topples US Rep. Engel in NY Democratic primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman has toppled 16-term U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s Democratic congressional primary. Many votes cast by mail in the race have yet to be counted, but an AP analysis of absentee ballots returned so far indicated Friday that Bowman’s lead was too large for Engel to overcome. Bowman declared victory in the race on June 24. A longtime educator and school co-founder, Bowman had been backed by the party’s progressive stars over Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The solidly Democratic district includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester County.