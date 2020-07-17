Jay-Z, other celebs ask feds to probe student’s 2010 killing

Rihanna, Jay-Z, Charlize Theron and other celebrities are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the 2010 killing of a 20-year-old Black college student from Massachusetts by a white police officer in New York. In a letter sent this week to Attorney General William Barr, the celebrities say Danroy “DJ” Henry Jr. “lost his life for no good reason and with absolutely no good explanation.” Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York announced in 2015 that they would not bring civil rights charges in Henry’s death. Henry was shot as he drove through a parking lot away from a disturbance that spilled out of a bar in a New York City suburb.