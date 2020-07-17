Jumbos retired: British Airways bids farewell to Boeing 747s

LONDON (AP) — British Airways has retired its fleet of Boeing 747s with immediate effect as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The airline was the world’s biggest operator of the 747-400 model. It was planning to ground its fleet of 31 jumbo jets in 2024 but the end has been hastened by coronavirus. More than 1,500 747s have been produced by Boeing, and it has historically been a commercial success for the manufacturer and the airlines. But its heyday is long in the past and any sight of the jet, with its distinctive hump at the top, is now a rarity.