Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won’t retire

11:16 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Ginsburg said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks “to keep my cancer at bay.” She spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, but Ginsburg said it was unrelated to the cancer. Her departure from the court before the election could give President Donald Trump the chance to shift the court more to the right.

Associated Press

