Mayor’s Crew extends WisCorps conservation efforts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local teenagers get a little extra incentive through participation in the Mayor's Crew, a paid job service through WisCorps. The summer job program not only teaches life skills, but a partnership with AmeriCorps offered an added bonus.

The program's coordinator, Ben Olson, said students learn both hard and soft skills working on the Mayor's Crew. Through a partnership with the City of La Crosse under the initiative from Mayor Tim Kabat, the program is wrapping up its 5th year providing various services around the area. From cleaning up invasive species in prairie areas, to helping neighbors with landscaping projects, students get out and active while pulling in a paycheck. Olson said it also helps them invest in their community.

New this year, a partnership with AmeriCorps offered the students school-related credit in addition to the regular paycheck they receive. Olson said the pandemic proved challenging, but they still managed to have a successful year. While there's not a solid plan in place for next year, he said he is hopeful the program will continue.

To learn more about the Mayor's Crew and the WisCorps conservation efforts, click here.