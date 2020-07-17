Milwaukee public school students begin school year online

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Students in Milwaukee and Madison public schools will begin the new school year online with plans to eventually return to the classroom once the coronavirus abates. The Milwaukee Public Schools board approved a three-phase plan Thursday night that begins with virtual instruction, then moves to a combination of online and in-person learning and returning students to the classroom in phase three. Madison’s superintendent announced a similar plan Friday with decisions on each phase to be made quarterly. Metro Madison’s 27,000 students ended in-person instruction March 13.