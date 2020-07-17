Officer who killed Black man says he feared for his life

PHOENIX (AP) — Police reports say an Arizona state trooper who killed a Black man nearly two months ago during a roadside struggle in Phoenix told investigators that he feared for his life as the man refused to let go of the officer’s arm that was holding the firearm. The May 25 shooting death of Dion Johnson inspired marches. Trooper George Cervantes says a partially handcuffed Johnson had already pulled part of the officer’s body into the car through an open door. He says feared he would lose control of his gun, so he shot Johnson. The reports released this week provide new details on Cervantes’ account.