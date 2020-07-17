Pandemic becomes politically fraught for Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is becoming politically fraught for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. One sign the governor is feeling the heat is the release of a two-minute video on social media that looks and sounds like a political campaign advertisement. In recent weeks, the governor’s leadership has come under fire, not just by Democrats but some members of his own party. Floridians are growing frustrated over job losses, the debate over whether to reopen schools and the state’s spiking number of COVID-19 cases. The video features snippets from area mayors uniformly lauding the governor’s handling of the outbreak. Some of those same mayors also have expressed concern about the state’s response to the pandemic.