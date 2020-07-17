 Skip to Content

Panera Bread requires customers to wear face masks

Updated
Last updated today at 9:24 am
9:23 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

(KWWL) -- Panera Bread customers are now required to wear a mask inside the bakery-cafes.

The bakery said in an update that the rule went into effect on Wednesday, July 15.

Guests are required to wear a mask at all times, except while seated and eating and drinking.

If a customer does not have or does not want to wear a mask, Panera Curbside, Delivery or Drive-Thru options are still available.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea
Author Profile Photo

KWWL

