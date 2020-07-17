Panera Bread requires customers to wear face masks

Panera Bread requires customers to wear face masksUpdated
(KWWL) -- Panera Bread customers are now required to wear a mask inside the bakery-cafes.
The bakery said in an update that the rule went into effect on Wednesday, July 15.
Guests are required to wear a mask at all times, except while seated and eating and drinking.
If a customer does not have or does not want to wear a mask, Panera Curbside, Delivery or Drive-Thru options are still available.
According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea