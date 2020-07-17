Panera Bread requires customers to wear face masks

(KWWL) -- Panera Bread customers are now required to wear a mask inside the bakery-cafes.

The bakery said in an update that the rule went into effect on Wednesday, July 15.

Guests are required to wear a mask at all times, except while seated and eating and drinking.

If a customer does not have or does not want to wear a mask, Panera Curbside, Delivery or Drive-Thru options are still available.

