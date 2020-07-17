Remote region of Brazil’s Amazon counts 1st deaths by virus

SAO PAULO (AP) — The first deaths from COVID-19 have come to a vast, remote region of the Amazon that Brazil’s government says is home to greatest concentration of isolated Indigenous groups in the world. Experts fear the new coronavirus could spread rapidly among peoples with lesser resistance even to already common diseases and limited access to health care, potentially wiping out some smaller groups. A 83-year-old Marubo man known as Yovêmpa died of COVID-19 on July 5 and two other deaths were reported later. Officials have recorded 220 coronvirus infections in the Javari Valley, an area almost the size of Hungary.