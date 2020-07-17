Robert Durst murder trial may not resume until April

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The murder trial of real estate heir Robert Durst won’t resume in late July as planned, and may stay on hold until April. The case was put on pause four months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. At a hearing Friday on the resumption of the case, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Windham said he would tell jurors they would not need to return until April 12. The judge is also considering a bench trial where he and not a jury would decide Durst’s guilt. Such a trial could resume much sooner, but Durst would have to consent. Durst is accused in the 2000 shooting death of his best friend Susan Berman.