Strong quake strikes in remote part of Papua New Guinea

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck a remote area of Papua New Guinea. The nation’s disaster management center says the epicenter was inland near Kokoda and very deep. Shaking was felt in the capital Port Moresby but not strongly. The center was checking for more information from people in the remote area struck by the quake. No tsunami warning was issued, and the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the threat from any potential waves had passed. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 7.0 magnitude quake struck Friday and was 80 kilometers deep.