Two arrested on child porn charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two men are awaiting court appearances after their arrest Thursday on possession of child pornography charges.

The Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task Force announced the arrests Friday morning.

Nathan Betz, 31, of Onalaska and Thomas Hook, 41, of La Crosse were arrested on possession of child pornography charges. Hook also faces a bail jumping charge.

Both men are currently held in the La Crosse County Jail without bond.