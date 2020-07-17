UAE Mars mission liftoff on Japan rocket reset for Monday

TOKYO (AP) — The liftoff of a United Arab Emirates’ Mars orbiter, delayed due to bad weather, is now set for Monday. The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. The launch, initially scheduled for Wednesday, was being delayed due to bad weather in at the launch site in southern Japan. Hope is to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. Two other Mars missions are planned in coming days by the U.S. and China.