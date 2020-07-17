UK’s Johnson preps for new COVID wave but eyes more opening

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) in funding to help the country’s health service cope with a possible second wave of the coronavirus this winter. The money will allow the state-funded National Health Service to buy up space in private hospitals and maintain a string of temporary hospitals that were built rapidly around the country as outbreak accelerated in the spring. Johnson is trying to walk a tightrope, persuading Britons that the country is ready for new outbreaks while also encouraging a return to shops, restaurants and workplaces to kick-start a moribund economy that has shrunk by a quarter since March.