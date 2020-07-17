Veteran foreign correspondent Christopher Dickey dies at 68

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran foreign correspondent Christopher Dickey has died suddenly in Paris. Dickey was an editor for The Daily Beast at the time of his death. The Daily Beast says he died Thursday at 68. Dickey had worked for The Washington Post and Newsweek in a globe-trotting reporting career that took him from Central America to the Middle East to Europe. His work was also published in The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone and The New Republic. Among his books was one on the New York City Police Department’s counter-terrorism force, and a 2015 history of a British secret agent stationed in the Civil War South.